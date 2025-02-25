← Company Directory
Discovery
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Discovery Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in South Africa package at Discovery totals ZAR 1.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discovery's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Discovery
Software Engineer
Johannesburg, GT, South Africa
Total per year
ZAR 1.06M
Level
Senior Principal Engineer
Base
ZAR 1.06M
Stock (/yr)
ZAR 0
Bonus
ZAR 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Discovery?

ZAR 2.89M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Discovery, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Discovery in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 2,271,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discovery for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 1,131,225.

Other Resources