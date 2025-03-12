All Data Scientist Salaries
The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at AppLovin ranges from $304K to $443K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
100%
YR 1
At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)