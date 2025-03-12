All Business Development Salaries
The average Business Development total compensation in United Kingdom at AppLovin ranges from £305K to £428K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Average Total Compensation
100%
YR 1
At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)