Datadog
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Datadog Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Singapore at Datadog ranges from SGD 78.2K to SGD 111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Datadog's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 88.6K - SGD 101K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 78.2KSGD 88.6KSGD 101KSGD 111K
Common Range
Possible Range

Datadog logo

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Datadog, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Datadog, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Datadog in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 111,246. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datadog for the Human Resources role in Singapore is SGD 78,249.

