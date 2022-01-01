← Company Directory
HashiCorp
HashiCorp Salaries

HashiCorp's salary ranges from $70,560 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $315,920 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HashiCorp. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $136K
L2 $190K
L3 $228K
L4 $266K
L5 $316K

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Product Manager $150K
Product Manager I $190K
Senior Product Manager I $305K
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $329K
M4 $285K

Product Designer
L1 $123K
L4 $236K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
L4 $360K
L5 $316K
Sales Engineer
Median $235K
Marketing
Median $160K
Sales
Median $260K
Recruiter
Median $130K
Accountant
$115K
Administrative Assistant
$70.6K
Business Analyst
$224K
Customer Service
$214K
Financial Analyst
$174K
Human Resources
$230K
Information Technologist (IT)
$246K
Product Design Manager
$266K
Project Manager
$299K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$302K
Technical Program Manager
$243K
Technical Writer
$170K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HashiCorp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HashiCorp is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $315,920. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HashiCorp is $232,650.

Other Resources