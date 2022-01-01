← Company Directory
Datadog
Datadog Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $21,186

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

    One VSP vision care plan

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Pet Insurance

    Plus one-time pet adoption subsidy of $250

  • Free Lunch $1,560

    3 days a week

  • Health Insurance

    UnitedHealthcare: HDHP, EPO and PPO

  • Gym Discount

    Equinox Fitness and Blink Fitness: Only for approved locations

  • Life Insurance

    1x your annual salary (up to $300,000)

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,800

    $1,800 per year contributed by employer. up to $3,000/y for family

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month. 75% of qualified fitness-related expenses

  • Dental Insurance

    Choice of two Guardian Dental plans

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to three visits at no cost to you with a Licensed Professional Counselor.

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    • Home
  • Company Phones

    Mobile Phone Discount

  • Fertility Assistance

    up to $10,000/y in Fertility Reimbursement and Adoption Assistance

  • Remote Work

    based on level

  • Adoption Assistance

    You are eligible to receive up to $10,000, less applicable payroll taxes (Medicare and Social Security), for qualified expenses per adoption per calendar year.

  • Military Leave

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    You may set aside up to $5,000 before tax per year for a Dependent Care FSA if you are unmarried or married and filing a joint tax return, or up to $2,500 before tax per year if you are married and filing separately

  • 401k $12,000

    100% match on the first 10% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Udemy: access over 3,500 top-rated business, technical, and personal development courses.

  • Learning and Development

    Udemy access for over 3,500 courses

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Pre-Tax Commuter Benefits, $270 per month for bus, ferry, rail (all public transportation), $270 per month for qualified parking, $540 per month for both public transportation and qualified parking

    • Other
  • Spring Health

    Personalized mental health solution in the form of 6 free appointments per year

  • Child Care Subsidy

    up to $2,000 annually to assist with child care

  • Referral Bonus

    Up to $10,000 when Datadog hires a candidate you referred

  • Social Events

    Company-sponsored monthly and annual events

  • Gender-Affirming Care Benefits

    All full-time regular employees are eligible for up to $10,000 annually in gender-affirming care reimbursements, and $3,000 annually for eligible travel expenses related to receiving gender-affirming care if you are not able to obtain care locally.

