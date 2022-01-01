← Company Directory
Figma Salaries

Figma's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $687,458 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Figma. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $216K
L2 $298K
L3 $434K
L4 $540K
L5 $687K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $162K
L3 $289K
Product Designer
Median $180K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $195K
Product Manager
Median $300K
Recruiter
Median $175K
Sales
Median $175K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $616K
Business Analyst
$224K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Data Science Manager
$176K
Program Manager
$235K
UX Researcher
$312K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Figma, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Figma is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $687,458. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Figma is $229,538.

Other Resources