Software Engineer compensation in United States at Figma ranges from $216K per year for L1 to $687K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $490K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Figma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$216K
$147K
$55.9K
$13.3K
L2
$305K
$175K
$129K
$1.4K
L3
$430K
$213K
$212K
$4.9K
L4
$540K
$261K
$276K
$3.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Figma, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)