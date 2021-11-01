← Company Directory
Liftoff Mobile
Liftoff Mobile Salaries

Liftoff Mobile's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Japan at the low-end to $270,640 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Liftoff Mobile. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Manager
Median $239K
Business Analyst
$157K

Chief of Staff
$166K
Data Scientist
$196K
Financial Analyst
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$168K
Marketing
$88.2K
Marketing Operations
$141K
Recruiter
$149K
Sales
$202K
Software Engineering Manager
$271K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Liftoff Mobile is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $270,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Liftoff Mobile is $167,342.

