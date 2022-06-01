← Company Directory
Aerospike
Aerospike Salaries

Aerospike's salary ranges from $188,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $359,426 for a Sales Engineer in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aerospike. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $189K
Sales Engineer
$359K
The highest paying role reported at Aerospike is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $359,426. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aerospike is $273,963.

