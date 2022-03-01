← Company Directory
Conga
Conga Salaries

Conga's salary ranges from $19,072 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $186,065 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Conga. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$19.1K
Data Analyst
$138K

Information Technologist (IT)
$139K
Marketing
$151K
Product Manager
$47K
Software Engineering Manager
$46.2K
Solution Architect
$60K
UX Researcher
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Conga is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,065. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Conga is $138,298.

