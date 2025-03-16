← Company Directory
Figma
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Figma Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at Figma totals $156K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Figma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$156K
$145K
$11.3K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Figma, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Figma in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Figma for the Recruiter role in United States is $180,000.

Other Resources