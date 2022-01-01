← Company Directory
Stripe
Stripe Salaries

Stripe's salary ranges from $7,130 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $1,119,005 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stripe. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $193K
L2 $262K
L3 $481K
L4 $569K
L5 $933K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $270K
L3 $403K
L4 $515K
L5 $542K
Recruiter
L2 $163K
L3 $221K
L4 $305K

Technical Recruiter

Software Engineering Manager
M0 $464K
M1 $616K
M2 $911K
M3 $1.12M
Technical Program Manager
L3 $301K
L4 $534K
Data Scientist
L2 $249K
L3 $373K
L4 $443K
Sales
L1 $96.7K
L2 $195K
L3 $303K
L4 $413K

Account Executive

Product Designer
L3 $320K
L4 $314K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
L3 $358K
L4 $342K

Data Architect

Business Analyst
L3 $221K
L4 $401K
Data Analyst
Median $225K
Program Manager
Median $252K
Marketing
Median $230K

Product Marketing Manager

Financial Analyst
Median $245K

Risk Analyst

Legal
Median $299K
Data Science Manager
Median $350K
Accountant
$125K
Administrative Assistant
$174K
Business Operations
$256K
Business Operations Manager
$223K
Business Development
$348K
Chief of Staff
$398K
Customer Service
$7.1K
Customer Service Operations
$213K
Customer Success
$166K
Graphic Designer
$153K
Human Resources
$243K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96.2K
Management Consultant
$340K
Marketing Operations
$119K
Partner Manager
$292K
Product Design Manager
$379K
Project Manager
$97.1K
Revenue Operations
$209K
Sales Engineer
$171K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$269K
Technical Writer
$121K
UX Researcher
$447K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stripe is Software Engineering Manager at the M3 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,119,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stripe is $292,457.

