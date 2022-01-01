Stripe Salaries

Stripe's salary ranges from $7,130 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $1,119,005 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stripe. Last updated: 6/16/2025
100%
YR 1
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)
An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
