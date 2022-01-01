← Company Directory
Chime
Chime Salaries

Chime's salary ranges from $126,767 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $496,480 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chime. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $200K
L3 $246K
L4 $370K
L5 $376K
L6 $496K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $212K
L4 $278K
L5 $259K
Product Manager
Median $280K

Business Analyst
L4 $253K
L5 $236K
Marketing
L5 $271K
L6 $308K
Recruiter
L3 $127K
L4 $164K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $480K
Data Analyst
Median $170K
Product Designer
Median $230K

UX Designer

Program Manager
Median $203K
Data Science Manager
$408K
Graphic Designer
$216K
Information Technologist (IT)
$495K
Product Design Manager
$240K
Project Manager
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$169K
Technical Program Manager
$271K
UX Researcher
$286K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chime, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Chime, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chime is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $496,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chime is $253,260.

