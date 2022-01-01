← Company Directory
Two Sigma
Two Sigma Salaries

Two Sigma's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $833,333 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Two Sigma. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $228K
L2 $279K
L3 $308K
L4 $456K
L5 $575K
L6 $833K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L4 $462K
L5 $472K
Product Manager
L3 $325K
L4 $394K

Data Scientist
L1 $341K
L2 $218K

Quantitative Researcher

Business Analyst
Median $280K
Administrative Assistant
$75.4K
Data Analyst
$152K
Financial Analyst
$573K
Information Technologist (IT)
$251K
Product Designer
$261K
Recruiter
$95.5K
Solution Architect
$392K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Two Sigma is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $833,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Two Sigma is $316,557.

