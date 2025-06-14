Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Two Sigma ranges from $462K per year for L4 to $472K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $585K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Two Sigma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$462K
$239K
$0
$223K
L5
$472K
$232K
$0
$240K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
