Jump Trading
Jump Trading Salaries

Jump Trading's salary ranges from $318,395 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $1,144,250 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jump Trading. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $350K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$447K
Hardware Engineer
$318K

Product Manager
$1.14M
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jump Trading is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,144,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jump Trading is $398,545.

