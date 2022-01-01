← Company Directory
Citadel
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Citadel Salaries

Citadel's salary ranges from $76,380 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $573,214 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citadel. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $336K
L2 $405K
L3 $453K
L4 $451K
L5 $573K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Data Scientist
Median $200K
Financial Analyst
Median $400K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $410K
Business Analyst
Median $185K
Data Analyst
Median $300K
Hardware Engineer
Median $328K
Human Resources
Median $250K
Product Manager
Median $350K
Investment Banker
$346K
Management Consultant
$302K
Product Designer
$204K
Program Manager
$233K
Project Manager
$290K
Recruiter
$76.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$462K
Software Engineering Manager
$561K
Venture Capitalist
$478K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citadel is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $573,214. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel is $340,915.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Citadel

Related Companies

  • Chime
  • Two Sigma
  • Jane Street
  • TPG
  • Ramp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources