Jane Street
Jane Street Salaries

Jane Street's salary ranges from $100,701 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $552,750 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jane Street. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $394K
L2 $301K
L3 $365K
L4 $363K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $250K

Quantitative Researcher

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $169K

Accountant
Median $151K
Business Operations
$115K
Business Analyst
$143K
Financial Analyst
$302K
Investment Banker
$302K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$553K
Project Manager
$236K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$366K
Solution Architect
$225K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Jane Street, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jane Street is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $552,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jane Street is $275,469.

Other Resources