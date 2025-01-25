← Company Directory
Jane Street
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Jane Street Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Jane Street totals $178K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation package totals $169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jane Street's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$178K
$145K
$0
$32.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Jane Street, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Jane Street sits at a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jane Street for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $150,000.

