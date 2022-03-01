← Company Directory
CSS
CSS Salaries

CSS's salary ranges from $3,007 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $328,350 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CSS. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$166K
Customer Service
$3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$328K

Software Engineer
$4.5K
Technical Program Manager
$99.5K
The highest paying role reported at CSS is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CSS is $99,500.

