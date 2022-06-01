← Company Directory
Accion Labs
Accion Labs Salaries

Accion Labs's salary ranges from $17,671 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $388,050 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accion Labs. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $17.7K
Product Manager
$28.7K
Solution Architect
$388K

Technical Program Manager
$35.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accion Labs is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $388,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accion Labs is $32,105.

