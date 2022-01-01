PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Preventive care is covered 100% for four cleanings per year.

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary All contributions, including the firm match, are always 100% vested.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Healthcare, Commuter Benefits

Disability Insurance LTD: 60% of your monthly earnings, up to $20,000 per month.

Life Insurance 2x your earnings with a minimum benefit of $500,000 and a maximum benefit of $1,000,000.

Sick Time Unlimited

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

Unique Perk Primary Care Concierge Service - Jane Street employees and eligible dependents have free access to an innovative primary care doctor’s office that provides high-quality care and telemedicine services.

Unique Perk Back-Up Care - Employees are eligible for 15 days per year, which includes center-based childcare, in-home care for well and mildly ill children, and in-home adult/elder care.

Unique Perk Union Leave - 5 days of paid leave to celebrate a new marriage or registered domestic partnership within one year of the event.

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Learning and Development Extensive on-site education opportunities

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement 90% tuition reimbursement for work-related education

Free Drinks Offered by employer