Estimated Total Value: $16,554

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    Preventive care is covered 100% for four cleanings per year.

  • Disability Insurance

    LTD: 60% of your monthly earnings, up to $20,000 per month.

  • Life Insurance

    2x your earnings with a minimum benefit of $500,000 and a maximum benefit of $1,000,000.

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary All contributions, including the firm match, are always 100% vested.

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Healthcare, Commuter Benefits

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    Extensive on-site education opportunities

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    90% tuition reimbursement for work-related education

    • Other
  • Primary Care Concierge Service

    Jane Street employees and eligible dependents have free access to an innovative primary care doctor’s office that provides high-quality care and telemedicine services.

  • Back-Up Care

    Employees are eligible for 15 days per year, which includes center-based childcare, in-home care for well and mildly ill children, and in-home adult/elder care.

  • Union Leave

    5 days of paid leave to celebrate a new marriage or registered domestic partnership within one year of the event.

