Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Dinner 4 days a week

Free Lunch 5 days a week

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time 10 days

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (the cost of premium plans depends on the total compensation).

Dental Insurance Delta Dental of Illinois

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Paternity Leave 2 weeks

Gym On-Site Chicago

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Disability Insurance After 3 months of employment, your salary will continue during an approved disability at either 100% or 60% depending on length of service for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Tuition Reimbursement 100% tuition reimbursement after successful completion of courses taken at an accredited university. Citadel also reimburses employees for job-related seminars, workshops, certifications and professional memberships.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1.5x total annual earnings up to a maximum amount of $500,000 each for basic life and for AD&D. In addition, spouses or domestic partners are covered for $10,000 and each child for $5,000.

Unique Perk Childcare / Babysitting - Free backup childcare / babysitting 20 days per year. Unlimited heavily subsidized babysitting

Unique Perk Biometric Screenings - Free annual biometric screenings are available for employees to help them monitor their cholesterol, triglycerides, and fasting glucose.

Business Travel Insurance The CHUBB Group

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary Fidelity; match is subject to a three-year vesting schedule.