  • Biometric Screenings

    Free annual biometric screenings are available for employees to help them monitor their cholesterol, triglycerides, and fasting glucose.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Dinner $2,080

    4 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym Discount

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (the cost of premium plans depends on the total compensation).

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental of Illinois

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Gym On-Site $300

    Chicago

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Disability Insurance

    After 3 months of employment, your salary will continue during an approved disability at either 100% or 60% depending on length of service for a maximum of 12 weeks.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1.5x total annual earnings up to a maximum amount of $500,000 each for basic life and for AD&D. In addition, spouses or domestic partners are covered for $10,000 and each child for $5,000.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Pet Insurance

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Business Travel Insurance

    The CHUBB Group

  • Remote Work

    While working remotely, employees should be available via telephone or email within reason during agreed work hours.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary Fidelity; match is subject to a three-year vesting schedule.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    100% tuition reimbursement after successful completion of courses taken at an accredited university. Citadel also reimburses employees for job-related seminars, workshops, certifications and professional memberships.

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Childcare / Babysitting

    Free backup childcare / babysitting 20 days per year. Unlimited heavily subsidized babysitting

