← Company Directory
Ramp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ramp Salaries

Ramp's salary ranges from $76,380 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $333,325 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ramp. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $255K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $189K

UX Designer

Recruiter
Median $115K

Sourcer

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Marketing
Median $200K
Business Operations
$149K
Business Analyst
$261K
Customer Service
$76.4K
Human Resources
$333K
Product Manager
$204K
Sales
$258K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$291K
Software Engineering Manager
$279K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ramp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ramp is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ramp is $229,488.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ramp

Related Companies

  • Citadel
  • Brex
  • Two Sigma
  • Chime
  • Old Mission
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources