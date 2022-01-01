← Company Directory
Brex
Brex Salaries

Brex's salary ranges from $27,078 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Brazil at the low-end to $630,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brex. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $246K
L2 $242K
L3 $285K
L4 $379K
L5 $584K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $195K
L5 $395K
Software Engineering Manager
L5 $613K
L6 $630K

Product Designer
Median $290K
Sales
Median $300K
Marketing
Median $174K
Business Operations Manager
$181K
Business Analyst
$81.3K
Business Development
$201K
Customer Service
$51K
Product Manager
$226K
Program Manager
$245K
Recruiter
$27.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$199K
Technical Program Manager
$289K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Brex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brex is Software Engineering Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $630,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brex is $245,000.

Other Resources