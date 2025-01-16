← Company Directory
Brex
Brex Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Brex ranges from $170K to $238K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$184K - $214K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$170K$184K$214K$238K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Brex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Brex sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brex for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $170,000.

