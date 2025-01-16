← Company Directory
Brex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Brex Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Brex ranges from $246K per year for L1 to $568K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $335K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
L1(Entry Level)
$245K
$167K
$70.9K
$7.2K
Software Engineer
L2
$242K
$170K
$70K
$1.8K
Software Engineer II
L3
$306K
$203K
$102K
$2.2K
Senior Software Engineer
L4
$383K
$256K
$127K
$0
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Brex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Brex in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $567,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brex for the Software Engineer role in United States is $360,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brex

Related Companies

  • Ramp
  • Citadel
  • Chime
  • Two Sigma
  • Old Mission
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources