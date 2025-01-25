Software Engineer compensation in United States at Citadel ranges from $347K per year for L1 to $573K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $415K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$347K
$274K
$6.8K
$66.3K
L2
$389K
$271K
$0
$118K
L3
$454K
$256K
$12.1K
$186K
L4
$451K
$225K
$13.9K
$212K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title