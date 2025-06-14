Data Scientist compensation in United States at Two Sigma ranges from $341K per year for L1 to $372K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Two Sigma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$341K
$214K
$0
$127K
L2
$264K
$165K
$0
$98.8K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$372K
$178K
$0
$193K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
