Software Engineer compensation in United States at Two Sigma ranges from $243K per year for L1 to $833K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $315K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Two Sigma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$243K
$167K
$1.5K
$75.2K
L2
$288K
$184K
$0
$104K
L3
$316K
$207K
$150
$109K
L4
$436K
$276K
$1.8K
$159K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
