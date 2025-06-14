Product Manager compensation in United States at Two Sigma ranges from $325K per year for L3 to $397K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $380K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Two Sigma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$325K
$200K
$0
$125K
L4
$397K
$226K
$0
$172K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***