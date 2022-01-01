← Company Directory
Braintree
Braintree Salaries

Braintree's salary ranges from $170,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $274,365 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Braintree. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Manager
$274K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
The highest paying role reported at Braintree is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,365. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Braintree is $241,200.

