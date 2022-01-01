Health Insurance 3 medical plans: Cigna PPO, HDHP plans, Kaiser HMO (HMO plan available to California and Washington employees only).

Dental Insurance PPO and PPO Premier plan through MetLife.

Vision Insurance Vision benefits covered through VSP.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $2,750 maximum employee contribution for healthcare FSA, $5,000 maximum employee contribution for Dependent Care FSA.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Unique Perk Business Travel Insurance - Provider: Chubb. Up to USD $500,000 medical benefit maximum, medical evacuation and repatriation included (when traveling outside of your assigned work country).

Unique Perk Mental Health - Up to 20 sessions with a licensed therapist for employees and dependents.

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Free Lunch

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Carrot: a fully elective fertility program, reimbursed at 80% of incurred costs, up to an annual max of $10,000 and a lifetime max of $20,000. Egg Freezing

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Sick Time Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $250 per month

Life Insurance 2 x base annual earnings to a maximum of $1,000,000. Plus option for voluntary life insurance.

Transport allowance up to $280 pretax

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement $500 / year for education

Company Shuttle Bay Area

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month. Role specific

Disability Insurance STD with 60% of basic weekly earnings up to $2,500/w; LTD up to $15,000/mo

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Remote Work based on team

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

401k 50% match on employee's contribution up to $5,000