← Company Directory
Stripe
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Stripe Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $14,634

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    3 medical plans: Cigna PPO, HDHP plans, Kaiser HMO (HMO plan available to California and Washington employees only).

  • Dental Insurance

    PPO and PPO Premier plan through MetLife.

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision benefits covered through VSP.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Sick Time

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $3,000

    $250 per month

  • Life Insurance

    2 x base annual earnings to a maximum of $1,000,000. Plus option for voluntary life insurance.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% of basic weekly earnings up to $2,500/w; LTD up to $15,000/mo

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $2,400

    $200 per month contributed by employer

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

    Carrot: a fully elective fertility program, reimbursed at 80% of incurred costs, up to an annual max of $10,000 and a lifetime max of $20,000. Egg Freezing

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month. Role specific

  • Remote Work

    based on team

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    $2,750 maximum employee contribution for healthcare FSA, $5,000 maximum employee contribution for Dependent Care FSA.

  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • 401k $2,500

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $5,000

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $500 / year for education

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    up to $280 pretax

  • Company Shuttle

    Bay Area

    • Other
  • Business Travel Insurance

    Provider: Chubb. Up to USD $500,000 medical benefit maximum, medical evacuation and repatriation included (when traveling outside of your assigned work country).

  • Mental Health

    Up to 20 sessions with a licensed therapist for employees and dependents.

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Stripe

    Related Companies

    • Chime
    • Paypal
    • Square
    • Plaid
    • Braintree
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources