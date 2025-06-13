Stripe Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Stripe ranges from $249K per year for L2 to $443K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $338K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stripe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 100 % YR 1 Stock Type RSU At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 100.00 % annually ) An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules. 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st -year ( 50.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually ) An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

What's the vesting schedule at Stripe ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.