Product Designer compensation in United States at Stripe ranges from $320K per year for L3 to $314K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $354K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stripe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$320K
$192K
$105K
$22.8K
L4
$314K
$202K
$92.3K
$19.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
100%
YR 1
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)
An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Stripe, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
An RSU refresh is available for employees after 9 months in the company. Alternatively, Stripe has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.
Included TitlesSubmit New Title