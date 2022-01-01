← Company Directory
New Relic Salaries

New Relic's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $363,810 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of New Relic. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $132K
P2 $154K
P3 $198K
P4 $245K
P5 $230K
P6 $307K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $172K
Accountant
Median $131K

Data Analyst
Median $142K
Data Scientist
Median $162K
Product Designer
Median $114K
Product Manager
Median $214K
Business Operations
$364K
Business Analyst
$143K
Customer Service
$110K
Data Science Manager
$109K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$191K
Marketing
$219K
Marketing Operations
$157K
Project Manager
$231K
Recruiter
$146K
Sales
$171K
Sales Engineer
$220K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
Solution Architect
$290K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $221K
UX Researcher
$267K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At New Relic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at New Relic is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $363,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New Relic is $181,724.

Other Resources