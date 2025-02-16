Software Engineer compensation in United States at New Relic ranges from $132K per year for P1 to $307K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $194K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for New Relic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$132K
$115K
$15.1K
$2.6K
P2
$154K
$136K
$12.4K
$5.8K
P3
$194K
$169K
$15.3K
$9.3K
P4
$241K
$195K
$34.1K
$11.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At New Relic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)