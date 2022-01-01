← Company Directory
Paylocity
Paylocity Salaries

Paylocity's salary ranges from $43,898 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $392,700 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paylocity. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $151K
Senior Software Engineer $180K
Lead Software Engineer $224K
Principal Software Engineer $216K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $199K
Sales
Median $85K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $248K
Data Scientist
Median $121K
Business Analyst
$123K
Business Development
$393K
Corporate Development
$379K
Customer Service
$43.9K
Human Resources
$316K
Information Technologist (IT)
$45.5K
Product Designer
$225K
Program Manager
$115K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
UX Researcher
$196K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Paylocity, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Paylocity, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Paylocity, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paylocity is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $392,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paylocity is $180,217.

