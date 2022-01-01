← Company Directory
Sumo Logic
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sumo Logic Salaries

Sumo Logic's salary ranges from $57,763 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $228,850 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sumo Logic. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $57.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $121K
Sales
Median $170K
Customer Service
$159K
Human Resources
$216K
Product Manager
$82.6K
Sales Engineer
$229K
Solution Architect
$206K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Sumo Logic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Sumo Logic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sumo Logic is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sumo Logic is $164,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sumo Logic

Related Companies

  • Qualys
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Adobe
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources