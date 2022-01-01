← Company Directory
Adobe
Adobe Salaries

Adobe's salary ranges from $52,608 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $507,450 for a Business Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adobe. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
P10 $166K
P20 $192K
P30 $212K
P40 $279K
P50 $370K
Software Engineer 5.5 $474K
P60 $486K

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

DevOps Engineer

iOS Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $164K
L3 $225K
L4 $286K
L5 $288K
L6 $385K
L8 $494K
Data Scientist
L2 $181K
L3 $230K
L4 $260K
L5 $397K

Marketing
L3 $180K
L4 $207K
L5 $245K
L6 $406K

Product Marketing Manager

Product Designer
L1 $151K
L2 $150K
L3 $183K
L4 $258K
L5 $303K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Engineering Manager 2 $85.6K
Engineering Manager 3 $98.7K
EM4 $143K
EM5 $170K
Director $238K
Solution Architect
L2 $152K
L3 $187K
L4 $226K
L5 $302K
L6 $377K

Data Architect

Business Analyst
L3 $177K
L4 $191K
L5 $273K
Sales
L2 $131K
L3 $142K
L4 $226K
L5 $303K

Account Manager

Program Manager
Median $242K
Technical Program Manager
L4 $257K
L5 $289K
Customer Service
Median $161K
Financial Analyst
Median $208K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $187K
Marketing Operations
L3 $165K
L4 $190K
Recruiter
Median $198K
Sales Engineer
Median $216K
Legal
Median $214K

Legal Counsel

Project Manager
Median $140K
UX Researcher
Median $186K
Data Science Manager
Median $255K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $205K
Management Consultant
Median $225K
Business Development
Median $91K
Data Analyst
Median $186K
Venture Capitalist
Median $123K

Analyst

Accountant
$413K
Administrative Assistant
$114K
Business Operations
$507K
Business Operations Manager
$193K
Corporate Development
$210K
Fashion Designer
$67.6K
Hardware Engineer
$167K
Human Resources
$61.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$149K
Product Design Manager
$457K
Technical Writer
$52.6K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adobe is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $507,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adobe is $206,844.

Other Resources