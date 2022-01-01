Company Directory
Fastly
Fastly Salaries

Fastly's salary ranges from $62,102 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $442,200 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fastly. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
E3 $191K
E4 $233K
E5 $306K
E6 $373K
Sales
Median $170K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $320K
Corporate Development
$302K
Customer Service
$118K
Data Scientist
$116K
Human Resources
$228K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.1K
Marketing
$247K
Product Manager
$442K
Project Manager
$139K
Sales Engineer
$205K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Solution Architect
$351K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.83% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fastly is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastly is $216,927.

Other Resources