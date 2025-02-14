Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fastly ranges from $191K per year for E3 to $381K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $287K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fastly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E3
$191K
$150K
$31.8K
$8.5K
E4
$234K
$187K
$33.6K
$13.3K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
