Fastly
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Fastly Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fastly ranges from $191K per year for E3 to $381K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $287K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fastly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E2
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E3
Software Engineer
$191K
$150K
$31.8K
$8.5K
E4
Senior Software Engineer
$234K
$187K
$33.6K
$13.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (2.75% monthly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (2.83% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fastly in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $390,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastly for the Software Engineer role in United States is $281,500.

Other Resources