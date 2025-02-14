← Company Directory
Fastly
  • Salaries
  • Corporate Development

  • All Corporate Development Salaries

Fastly Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at Fastly ranges from $249K to $354K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fastly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

$282K - $321K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$249K$282K$321K$354K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (2.75% monthly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (2.83% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at Fastly sits at a yearly total compensation of $354,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastly for the Corporate Development role is $249,000.

