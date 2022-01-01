← Company Directory
Intuit Salaries

Intuit's salary ranges from $90,918 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $746,067 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intuit. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $156K
Software Engineer 2 $195K
Senior Software Engineer $259K
Staff Software Engineer $322K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $476K
Architect $746K

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
PM 1 $177K
PM 2 $229K
Senior PM $273K
Staff PM $364K
Group PM $424K
Director $672K
Product Designer
Product Designer 1 $147K
Product Designer 2 $139K
Senior Product Designer $271K
Staff Product Designer $316K
Principal Product Designer $376K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $348K
Senior Manager $361K
Group Manager $488K
Director $598K
Business Analyst
Business Analyst 1 $131K
Senior Business Analyst $201K
Staff Business Analyst $294K
Data Scientist
Senior Data Scientist $251K
Staff Data Scientist $333K
Technical Program Manager
TPM 1 $164K
Senior TPM $274K
Staff TPM $354K
Principal TPM $459K
Program Manager
Median $175K
Data Analyst
Median $207K
Marketing
Senior Marketing $223K
Staff Marketing $202K

Product Marketing Manager

Recruiter
Median $148K
Financial Analyst
Median $252K
Data Science Manager
Median $555K
Human Resources
Median $228K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $149K
UX Researcher
Median $220K
Business Development
Median $245K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $290K
Marketing Operations
Median $201K
Sales
Median $145K
Solution Architect
Median $285K

Data Architect

Accountant
$101K
Business Operations
$497K
Business Operations Manager
$242K
Corporate Development
$257K
Customer Service
$150K
Graphic Designer
$90.9K
Management Consultant
$101K
Product Design Manager
$328K
Project Manager
$176K
Technical Writer
$132K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intuit is Software Engineer at the Architect level with a yearly total compensation of $746,067. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuit is $251,183.

