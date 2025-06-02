Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $348K per year for Manager to $598K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $380K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$348K
$211K
$92.6K
$44.5K
Senior Manager
$345K
$219K
$88.8K
$36.9K
Group Manager
$495K
$260K
$179K
$56.3K
Director
$598K
$293K
$225K
$80K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)