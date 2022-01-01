On-Site Employee Mall Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Employee Credit $1,000 per year

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k 125% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $10,000

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance $30,000 per child, up to a lifetime maximum of two children.

Tuition Reimbursement $5,000 per year for full-time employees, $2,500 for part-time employees.

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time 8 days

Life Insurance 2 x salary, with a minimum coverage of $50,000.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Disability Insurance STD: 100% of your base pay for the first 8 weeks, with no weekly maximum, and 70% of your base pay for the next 17 weeks, up to $4,615 per week. LTD: 66 2/3% of your base pay, up to $30k per month.

Employee Assistance Program Talk confidentially to a professional through Optum.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,300 per year. For expenses related to well-being for you and your family.

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for family coverage

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $1,500 for dependents

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Transgender Benefits - Our medical plans cover a wide range of transgender services.

Remote Work Hybrid and Remote work option