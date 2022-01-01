← Company Directory
Intuit
Intuit Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $32,754

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Pet Insurance

  • Sick Time

    8 days

  • Life Insurance

    2 x salary, with a minimum coverage of $50,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 100% of your base pay for the first 8 weeks, with no weekly maximum, and 70% of your base pay for the next 17 weeks, up to $4,615 per week. LTD: 66 2/3% of your base pay, up to $30K per month.

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Talk confidentially to a professional through Optum.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,300

    $1,300 per year. For expenses related to well-being for you and your family.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for family coverage

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    • Home
  • On-Site Employee Mall

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Company Phones

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

    $30,000 per child, up to a lifetime maximum of two children.

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Remote Work

    Hybrid and Remote work option

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $21,500

    125% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $10,000

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $750

    $1,500 for dependents

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Employee Credit $1,000

    $1,000 per year

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $5,000 per year for full-time employees, $2,500 for part-time employees.

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Transgender Benefits

    Our medical plans cover a wide range of transgender services.

