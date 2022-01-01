← Company Directory
Apple
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Apple Salaries

Apple's salary ranges from $50,614 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $1,417,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apple. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
ICT2 $177K
ICT3 $238K
ICT4 $357K
ICT5 $473K
ICT6 $805K

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
ICT2 $164K
ICT3 $244K
ICT4 $330K
ICT5 $466K
ICT6 $803K
Technical Program Manager
ICT2 $241K
TPM $227K
ICT4 $302K
ICT5 $416K
ICT6 $633K

Technical Project Manager

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineering Manager
M1 $402K
M2 $517K
M3 $820K
D1 $1.42M
Mechanical Engineer
ICT2 $155K
ICT3 $232K
ICT4 $353K
ICT5 $489K

Manufacturing Engineer

Design Engineer

Quality Engineer

Product Manager
ICT2 $194K
ICT3 $212K
ICT4 $295K
ICT5 $429K
ICT6 $682K
Product Designer
ICT2 $157K
ICT3 $215K
ICT4 $323K
ICT5 $411K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

UI Designer

Mobile Designer

Web Designer

Data Scientist
ICT2 $124K
ICT3 $214K
ICT4 $320K
ICT5 $493K
Marketing
ICT2 $296K
ICT3 $199K
ICT4 $227K
ICT5 $295K

Product Marketing Manager

Program Manager
ICT2 $249K
ICT3 $215K
ICT4 $260K
ICT5 $403K
Project Manager
ICT2 $232K
ICT3 $194K
ICT4 $230K
ICT5 $342K
Recruiter
ICT3 $139K
ICT4 $177K
ICT5 $296K

Technical Recruiter

Financial Analyst
ICT2 $103K
ICT3 $150K
ICT4 $193K
Business Analyst
ICT2 $112K
ICT3 $174K
ICT4 $204K
Sales
ICT2 $66.6K
ICT3 $74.6K
ICT4 $155K

Sales Development Representative

Account Manager

Customer Service
ICT2 $50.6K
ICT3 $52.4K
ICT4 $131K
Data Analyst
ICT2 $85.8K
ICT3 $172K
ICT4 $197K
Information Technologist (IT)
ICT2 $53.2K
ICT3 $263K
ICT4 $189K
ICT5 $356K

IT Support

UX Researcher
ICT2 $125K
ICT3 $238K
ICT4 $294K
Human Resources
ICT3 $133K
ICT5 $276K
Product Design Manager
ICT2 $431K
ICT4 $366K
ICT5 $504K
Accountant
ICT3 $127K
ICT4 $139K
Business Development
Median $250K
Data Science Manager
Median $437K
Legal
Median $215K

Legal Counsel

Marketing Operations
ICT2 $177K
ICT3 $201K
Solution Architect
ICT4 $201K
ICT5 $501K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Business Operations Manager
ICT3 $148K
ICT4 $255K
Business Operations
Median $220K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $207K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $243K
Administrative Assistant
Median $60.3K
Chief of Staff
$391K
Civil Engineer
$319K
Copywriter
$99.5K
Electrical Engineer
$89.8K
Graphic Designer
$239K
Industrial Designer
$135K
Investment Banker
$402K
Optical Engineer
$325K
Partner Manager
$114K
Technical Writer
$330K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apple is Software Engineering Manager at the D1 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,417,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple is $231,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Apple

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Affirm
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources