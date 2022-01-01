← Company Directory
LinkedIn Salaries

LinkedIn's salary ranges from $57,667 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $2,153,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LinkedIn. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $163K
IC2 $233K
IC3 $299K
IC4 $482K
IC5 $754K
IC6 $981K
IC7 $2.15M

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

AI Engineer

Product Manager
APM $203K
PM $296K
Senior Product Manager $444K
Group Product Manager $629K
Director $866K
Software Engineering Manager
MR3 $503K
MR4 $708K
MR5 $753K
MR6 $852K

Product Designer
Associate User Experience Designer (UED) $179K
UED $217K
Senior UED $270K
Staff UED $383K
Principal UED $499K

UX Designer

Interaction Designer

Sales
L1 $106K
L2 $156K
L3 $216K
L4 $278K
L6 $672K

Account Executive

Account Manager

Sales Development Representative

Marketing
L1 $152K
L2 $131K
L3 $179K
L4 $229K
L5 $247K

Product Marketing Manager

Recruiter
L1 $107K
L2 $132K
L3 $143K
L4 $176K
L5 $192K

Technical Recruiter

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $194K
Senior Data Scientist $266K
Staff Data Scientist $370K
Technical Program Manager
Senior TPM $260K
Staff TPM $422K
Senior Staff TPM $495K
Business Analyst
Median $210K
Business Operations
Median $205K
Financial Analyst
Median $209K
Program Manager
Median $208K
Marketing Operations
Median $205K
Human Resources
L3 $168K
L4 $183K
Data Analyst
Median $130K
Data Science Manager
Median $347K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $134K
Business Operations Manager
Median $278K
Business Development
Median $275K
Project Manager
Median $85.1K
UX Researcher
Median $236K
Customer Service
Median $82K
Product Design Manager
Median $362K
Accountant
Median $87.4K
Administrative Assistant
$119K
Corporate Development
$231K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K
Legal
$277K
Management Consultant
$195K
Sales Engineer
$133K
Site Reliability Engineer
Median $210K
Solution Architect
$79K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$57.7K
Venture Capitalist
$422K

Associate

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LinkedIn, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LinkedIn is Software Engineer at the IC7 level with a yearly total compensation of $2,153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LinkedIn is $217,208.

