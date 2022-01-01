← Company Directory
Dropbox
Dropbox Salaries

Dropbox's salary ranges from $85,576 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $884,238 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dropbox. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $177K
IC2 $252K
IC3 $357K
IC4 $469K
IC5 $641K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Designer
IC1 $167K
IC2 $207K
IC3 $283K
IC4 $374K
IC5 $385K

UX Designer

Interaction Designer

Product Manager
IC2 $202K
IC3 $270K
IC4 $361K
IC5 $502K
IC6 $740K

Software Engineering Manager
M3 $443K
M4 $460K
M5 $600K
M6 $884K
Data Scientist
IC2 $174K
IC3 $246K
IC4 $276K
Marketing
IC3 $170K
IC4 $205K
IC5 $281K
Technical Program Manager
IC3 $253K
IC4 $314K
Recruiter
IC3 $158K
IC4 $212K
UX Researcher
Median $191K
Sales
Median $180K
Solution Architect
Median $171K

Data Architect

Administrative Assistant
$104K
Business Operations Manager
$151K
Business Analyst
$198K
Business Development
$428K
Chief of Staff
$342K
Corporate Development
$176K
Customer Service
$85.6K
Data Analyst
$197K
Data Science Manager
$667K
Financial Analyst
$96.5K
Graphic Designer
$222K
Hardware Engineer
$308K
Human Resources
$343K
Information Technologist (IT)
$145K
Legal
$196K
Marketing Operations
$180K
Partner Manager
$98.6K
Product Design Manager
$439K
Program Manager
$111K
Project Manager
$193K
Sales Engineer
$365K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$319K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dropbox is Software Engineering Manager at the M6 level with a yearly total compensation of $884,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dropbox is $248,945.

